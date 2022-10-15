Booker T Calls WWE NXT Star 'A Brick House'

With Wade Barrett moving up to "Friday Night SmackDown" to do commentary, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the newest addition to the "NXT" commentary team, as he and Vic Joseph will be calling the action for the developmental brand. "NXT" has a number of young wrestlers who aspire to become stars on the main roster and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, who made their way from "NXT" to the main event of WrestleMania. Booker revealed which "NXT" star he would like to push to the next level.

"Nikkita Lyons is, what we used to call back in the day, a brick house," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame." "You can huff and puff but you ain't about to blow this house down. I'm serious, man. So Nikki Lyons, definitely, I'm looking forward to being there and pushing her to that next level."

Lyons made her "NXT" TV debut in February 2022 and has since garnered wins over the likes of Lash Legend, Kiana James, and, in tag team action, Natalya. Lyons has not received an "NXT" Women's Championship match in her brief run, but this past Tuesday Lyons teamed with Zoey Stark to defeat Toxic Attraction in a No. 1 contender's match for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. Lyons has an 8-0 record in televised singles action, with her most recent victory coming against one half of the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter, on the September 27 edition of "NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.