Renee Paquette Comments On AEW Debut

If you missed "AEW Dynamite" last night, then you missed the AEW debut of Renee Paquette. The former WWE personality is now officially All Elite, and she was all over last night's "Dynamite" episode, interviewing Christian Cage, members of The Firm, and Nyla Rose. She's not slowing down either, with an interview scheduled with Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson on next week's episode of "Dynamite."

On the latest episode of her podcast, "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Paquette discussed how it feels to be back in pro wrestling after two plus years off. And overall? She's feeling pretty good about it.

"I'm so excited to be back in the world of professional wrestling," Paquette said. "Working at the shows, being around the ring, shooting the s*** with everybody, seeing what the creative looks like, all that stuff. I love that aspect. It feels so cool to just be back in this world."

Paquette worked for WWE from 2012 to 2020, and her arrival in AEW is sure to stoke the flames of some of the more intense sections of both AEW and WWE fandom. Much like her counterpart in WWE, Cathy Kelly, Paquette wants nothing to do with any bit of wrestling tribalism.

"People become very territorial about WWE vs. AEW and all that, I want nothing to do with any of that," Paquette said. "I love so many people at both companies. WWE was so great to me for years, of course. Yeah, I can have my gripes about things, but who couldn't about any job? They gave me such a great platform, and I really did have a great time there. And obviously, this opportunity now with AEW would not be afforded to me had I not had the reputation and the career that I was able to have in WWE."

