Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future

Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the Prince said he only has one goal on his mind while balancing the recent fan reactions.

"For me, I just want to make Dominik feel more comfortable," Bálor said. "I feel like he's a young guy in a cutthroat industry, and that probably has a lot of people jealous of him given the fact that his opportunity was maybe rushed due to the fact that who his father was."

In recent weeks, Mysterio has cut a darker figure, oftentimes shadowing fellow stablemate Rhea Ripley while pushing his father's every button. On that subject, Bálor went on to make quite the claim about Dominik and his future career.

"I feel like he's far exceeded anyone's expectations already," Bálor continued. "Not only as a babyface, but as a heel ... He's got a huge future ahead of him, an incredible amount of potential, and obviously his family lineage speaks for itself. I have no doubt that in the future he will step out and exceed his father's shadow."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.