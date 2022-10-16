Mike Chioda Weighs In On CM Punk's Controversial AEW All Out Comments

Legendary referee Mike Chioda believes AEW owner Tony Khan would be wise to take a step back from press conferences. Khan had plenty of eyeballs on him in the aftermath of the All Out pay-per-view event back in September. Khan never managed to gain control of the post-show media conference, as CM Punk blasted AEW EVPs and his former friend Colt Cabana all the while.

Punk would allegedly end up brawling with The Young Bucks backstage, creating an even bigger mess for AEW. During an episode of "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," Chioda expressed his belief that Khan should cut down on his media scrum appearances. "To me, it's just my opinion, Tony Khan should stay off those press conferences, a lot of them," Chioda said. "CM Punk I have nothing but a lot of respect for, man. He's always respected me in my career working with him and for him. It was great to see him. I seen him for a quick minute, for a quick five minutes we talked in Vegas, and I don't know the whole story of it yet. I speak to a lot of the boys who work for AEW still."

Chioda also mentioned having pleasant interactions with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He also said it's a tough spot for AEW to be in since Punk is a proven draw. Chioda also doubled down on not wanting to see Khan at as many press conferences. "Does Tony Khan need to sit out there in these press conferences and podcasts?" Chioda questioned. "Do they need to really do 'em like that every time?" Punk and The Young Bucks, as well as Kenny Omega, currently remain absent from AEW TV, with Punk injured and The Elite reportedly suspended.

