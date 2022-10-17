Ethan Page Hopes To Never Relive Scary AEW Moment

Ethan Page made his AEW debut in March 2021 and shortly after found himself in a high-profile rivalry. Alongside Scorpio Sky, the self-proclaimed "Men of the Year" battled the duo of Darby Allin and Sting at "Double or Nothing" in May. As the feud progressed that summer, Page and Allin settled the score in AEW's first-ever Coffin match in the main event of "AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1."

During a recent interview with Daily Hive ahead of AEW's debut in Page's hometown of Toronto, Page revealed that competing in the Coffin match was one of the scariest moments of his life.

"I will say this. I earned my yearly salary in those 15 seconds," Page said. "That was one of the scariest, craziest, and most 'I hope I neve have to relive it again' moments in my life."

Allin won the bout by putting Page in the coffin and closing the lid. For two minutes, Page had to lay in the dark coffin while waiting for Allin to hit the "Coffin Drop," a signature move where Allin jumped off the top rope backwards, crashing through the coffin and onto Page.

The two wrestlers have not crossed paths again in the ring since their July 2021 clash. Their latest rivalry was a callback to their days in "EVOLVE" where the two competed against each other on a number of occasions throughout 2016 and 2017 in other gimmick matches such as Anything Goes and Last Man Standing.

Page is currently aligned with "The Firm" faction, which consists of Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, W. Morrissey, and MJF.