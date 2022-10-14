Booker T Hints That His Time In WWE NXT Could Be Short

The most recent episode of "WWE NXT" saw Booker T make his return to the announce booth alongside Vic Joseph, replacing Wade Barrett, who moved to "WWE SmackDown" following recent changes. However, the former World Champion admitted on his "Hall Of Fame" radio show that, "Wade may be back in that position in three months," due to other changes that could be happening to the announce teams.

"Wade held that spot warm for me, I never saw myself being in that position," he said. "We know Pat McAfee's football season is gonna be over, Pat McAfee is gonna want to resume and take that spot back."

McAfee may not be part of WWE right now due to commitments as an analyst for "College GameDay," but during the recent changes to the announce teams, the company did make it clear he would be returning to his position when the football season is over. Right now it is unknown where he would slot in; he could join Barrett and Michael Cole on "WWE SmackDown," to make a three-man team, but if it leads to Barrett returning to "WWE NXT," Booker T isn't interested.

"I don't want to work a three man booth, okay, I'm gonna tell you that right now. So, it's going to be either me or Wade, and in three months my rate is going up. The ratings go up, I am gonna be looking for a pay raise," he joked.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.