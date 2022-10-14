Solo Sikoa Looking To Bring More Gold To The Bloodline

Needless to say, The Bloodline continues to run the show in WWE. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Universal Champion, with his reign lasting for over 750 days and counting. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso are the current holders of the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, with their reign eclipsing 400 days not too long ago. Elsewhere, Sami Zayn is officially, certifiably the Honorary Uce, with the "Tribal Chief" genuinely acknowledging Zayn as such on a recent episode of "SmackDown."

And then there's the newest family member to enter the faction, Solo Sikoa, who has been looking to earn his keep ever since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. As it happens, he's going to get his opportunity to advance those plans tonight. It has been announced that Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will feature a big fatal four-way match between Ricochet, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, and Sikoa to determine an eventual number one contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship.

With these four set to do battle, the latest addition to The Bloodline had a simple message for his opponents. "More gold for the 🩸," he tweeted in response to the announcement. Recently, Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes on the one-year anniversary of "NXT 2.0" for the "NXT" North American Championship, with his appearance coming as a surprise. He successfully defended the title against Madcap Moss on "SmackDown" just three days later but was forced to vacate his championship on September 20. To this day, it is the only title he's held in WWE.