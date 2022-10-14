Nick Gage Praises Jon Moxley While Blasting Matt Cardona

Current GCW World Champion Nick Gage has been involved with the company since 2017 and frequently competes in deathmatches involving weapons such as pizza cutters and light tubes. Two notable talents Gage has faced over the past few years are Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona, both of which he has faced for the GCW World Championship. While on "Busted Open Radio," Gage revealed why he loves Moxley and hates Cardona.

"I just love Jon [Moxley] because he was the same person when he left when he came back – same guy," Gage said. "We were cool, we were friends and he was just the same guy, man, he has a beautiful family, you know? I text him all the time and we talk and I give love to his family. Now there are some guys that come into deathmatch wrestling and do one match to try to get over ... I do feel disrespected when some guys come in for one match, like Matt Cardona."

Moxley participated in numerous deathmatches prior to working in GCW after he departed WWE in 2019. Cardona is new to the deathmatch style, as he had his first-ever deathmatch on the night he won the GCW Title.

"He comes in for one match and then he's done," Gage said. "That's kind of p**** s***, you know? I did f*** his ass up. I carved him up. I wanted to make him a bloody mess. I wanted him to make sure he never wanted to step in the ring with me again and I think I did that."

