Sami Zayn Loves The Semi-Predictability Of Pairing With The Bloodline

"It's so funny because I just see [the fans] predicting what's gonna happen next every week, and it's never quite what they think is gonna happen," Zayn continued. "I love when it's kind of semi-predictable, but it's not at all predictable, you know?"

While Zayn is undeniably getting massive reactions from live crowds, he credits that response not just as a testament to his own popularity, but to the fans wanting to know what is going to happen next in the storyline.

"Part of the reason I'm getting popular is because of the interaction with Roman Reigns," Zayn shared. "When we come out there, we're starting to hear them kind of single me out and cheer for me. I think that's because they want to see where that goes."

