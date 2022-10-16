Jerry Lawler Says 'Man On The Moon' Scene Took Creative Liberties

The most recent episode of "Tales from the Territories" dealt with the notorious rivalry between Memphis legend Jerry "The King" Lawler and late comedian Andy Kaufman, and it's been a hot topic of conversation. During a recent conversation on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Lawler recalled one aspect of the Kaufman biopic "Man on the Moon" that did not match up with reality.

"In the movie, 'Man on the Moon,' it showed that we had a meeting with his manager ... and he told us, 'I don't think you guys should work together anymore,'" Lawler said. "That actually never happened. That was just artistic liberties they took in the movie. Andy was still working with our wrestling right up until he got cancer." Lawler continued on to say he didn't believe Kaufman at first when the comedian revealed he had cancer, but it quickly became clear he was telling the truth.

Lawler also spoke about whether he would change anything about the historic feud. "No, honestly, I don't [wish there was anything I'd done differently]," Lawler stated. "We did so much down in Memphis, and all around the territory. He just kept coming back and coming back. We did so much that the world never saw. You know, I'm hoping that some of these documentaries that they're working on now will get to show that kind of stuff."

According to Lawler, there are currently two documentaries in production based on the Lawler/Kaufman feud.

