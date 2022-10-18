Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worth Expense Of Mainstream Song

Road Dogg has shared his take on whether or not using licensed music for an AEW star's theme is worth it. Tony Khan hasn't been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Even Khan has his limits, however, as he simply would not agree to the high asking price to use "The Final Countdown" by Europe for Bryan Danielson's theme song.

One top AEW star who uses licensed music is Jungle Boy. He makes his entrance to the tune of "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora. Taking to his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, Road Dogg explained why he isn't so gung-ho over Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s.

"That's cool and everybody gets to do that, but I ain't even seen Jungle Boy on TV," Road Dogg said. "You know what I mean? Is it worth it? The answer to me would be, 'no,' and I'm sure people disagree with that who love those entrances. I just, I don't think it's worth it."

Jungle Boy has actually been featured in a storyline on AEW TV with Christian Cage. Due to Cage's injury, the focus in the ring has shifted to Jungle Boy and his former friend Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy was defeated by Luchasaurus on the October 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" thanks to some assistance from Cage.

Perhaps Road Dogg's stance isn't so surprising. After all, he is used to providing his own vocals on theme songs. He performed the "With My Baby Tonight" theme song for Jeff Jarrett, and could be heard on his iconic theme song from the Attitude Era when he teamed with Billy Gunn as The New Age Outlaws.