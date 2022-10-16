Bobby Fish And Another Former WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage At NXT Events

Several familiar faces have returned to the WWE camp since Triple H took over the creative and talent relations duties earlier this year. Some of those talents have signed new deals, while others have been spotted hanging out at shows. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene are the latest former Superstars to make an appearance as they both attended recent "NXT" live events.

Fish parted ways with AEW earlier this year and recently made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling. However, the former Undisputed Era member has stated that he's open to returning to WWE as he enjoyed working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels during his "NXT" tenure. As of this writing, it's believed that Fish is currently a free agent as there has been no confirmation in regard to him officially signing a deal with IMPACT or any other promotion.

Anthony Greene, who was known as August Grey during his "NXT" stint, was released by WWE in 2021. Since then, the former Superstar has been active on the independent circuit, having competed in 100 matches since parting ways with WWE. He's also made some appearances for AEW, one of which was a match against Fish.

Greene was released in June of last year, though he took the news in good humor. After being notified of his release, he took to social media and joked about his final match on "205 Live," revealing that a "Loser Leaves Town" stipulation had been added. His post received praise from many of his peers and fans, many of whom would undoubtedly love to see him return to WWE.