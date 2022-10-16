Update On NJPW World TV Title Tournament

After being announced at NJPW Declaration of Power, the NJPW World TV Championship Tournament has gotten underway and has already seen big players eliminated in the first round of action.

The tournament to decide the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion began on the first day of the company's Battle Autumn tour on October 14 and has featured two matches from the tournament on each day of the three events so far. On day one of the Battle Autumn tour, both David Finlay and Zack Sabre Jr. were first to move on to the quarter-finals, according to the NJPW website. Finlay defeated Suzuki-Gun's Yoshinobu Kanemaru, while Zack Sabre Jr. got the win over independent wrestling sensation Alex Zayne in the main event of the show. Then, on October 15, four more competitors vied for the chance to progress.

Aaron Henare represented the United Empire in a losing effort against EVIL, the sole representative of the House of Torture sub-faction in the tournament. The main event featured what has to be considered an upset, with YOSHI-HASHI defeating Jeff Cobb, as documented by NJPW. The "Imperial Unit" has long been considered a tournament monster, so his loss to the CHAOS stalwart was a shocking yet interesting development to end the second show of the tour.