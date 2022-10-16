Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar

Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week.

The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, who had claimed that Jericho is a legend of the wrestling world by tweeting, "Thank you @FinnBalor!! I think you know Im your biggest fan. And if you don't, you know now! #moonpose."

Jericho and Balor may have shared time on the WWE roster previously, but they never competed against each other on television or at a premium live event. However, the two men have wrestled each other four times in singles action at live events in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, with the former Bullet Club star winning all of those encounters.

Balor is enjoying a great run on "WWE Raw" right now as the leader of The Judgment Day, having targeted the likes of Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles and Edge. The former "WWE NXT" Champion secured a victory over the Rated-R Superstar at WWE's Extreme Rules recently in an I Quit match, but he was left stunned during "WWE Raw" last week when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their surprise return to join up with Styles to attack him.

Meanwhile, Jericho is also working as the leader of a faction with the Jericho Appreciation Society as he is focusing on defeating every former ROH World Champion, having beaten Bandido and Bryan Danielson already. He will be competing in singles action next week when he defends the title once again on "AEW Dynamite", this time against Dalton Castle.