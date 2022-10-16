Jojo Offerman Spotted At Latest 'WWE SmackDown' Taping

This week on "WWE SmackDown" all of the focus was on Bray Wyatt making his first appearance for the company since returning at WWE Extreme Rules, but he wasn't the only old face around on Friday night.

That's because former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman was also spotted when the current "WWE SmackDown" ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, shared a picture of them together pointing at each other, which was a parody of the classic Spider-Man image with three versions of the Marvel hero all seeing each other.

WWE is currently bringing a lot of former employees back under contract as of late, from Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to the most recent returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, so there will no doubt be speculation that Offerman is on her way back to the company. However, it is most likely that she was simply around to witness Wyatt's return, as he is her partner in real life. The pair are currently engaged and have two children together.

Offerman had been part of the main roster announcing team from 2015 to 2018, when she then took time off due to being pregnant. While she remained under contract with the company for several years after that, she was quietly released back in 2021, and currently has no official role with WWE.

WWE has been using Irvin in the "WWE SmackDown" announcers role since Greg Hamilton was let go, while Mike Rome takes up that position on the "WWE Raw" brand, with both of them being used for premium live events.