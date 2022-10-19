Booker T Thinks WWE Star Will Be A 'Grown Ass Man' In No Time

Across his decades-long professional wrestling career, Booker T has seen and done it all. Currently, he finds himself back with WWE in a more regular role following a major shuffling at the announcer's table. He'll now be calling the action on "NXT" alongside Vic Joseph, but that isn't stopping the two-time WWE Hall of Famer from weighing in on current main roster stars.

On the latest Reality of Wrestling "Hall of Fame" podcast, the veteran singled out one member for praise while discussing The Judgement Day — signaling to fans that a star is being made right in front of their eyes.

"Dude is in the perfect position man," Booker T said of Dominik Mysterio. "Just learn and take it all in to catapult from here to what's next because Dominik, we don't think about it but this kid is growing up right before our very eyes."

Dom is currently embroiled in a heated feud with his father Rey Mysterio following the former's recent heel turn. Since that evening, fans have seen a completely different side of Dominik. Book believes this is only just the beginning of his journey, and he sees it ending well.

"This kid is going to be a grown ass man inside that squared circle in a matter of no time," Booker continued. "Watch the growth, and keep your eye on Dominik because it's going to happen like that."

