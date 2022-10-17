EC3 Criticizes Vince McMahon Over Storyline With Alexa Bliss

EC3's disastrous time on the WWE main roster in 2019 has been well-documented, and his various creative clashes with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon are seemingly to blame. His short leash in promos, the thing many fans believe he excels at the most, was astonishing to supporters of the former TNA World Champion, as many thought he was exactly the kind of wrestler that McMahon would believe in. The contrary was proven when EC3 was released in April 2020, and since then, his side of the story regarding his main roster run has come out. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 discussed his recurring appearances on A Moment of Bliss in 2019 and its lack of substance as a wrestling storyline.

"An endgame to a storyline that was written the day of and probably disregarded immediately after? There was no endgame." EC3 said emphatically, before reminding the audience what the segments entailed. "The only directions we had were, 'Anytime EC3 tries to talk, cut him off.'" he said. "That was a big joke from the old man."

The old man in question was obviously McMahon, for who, EC3 had some very flavorful words as the interview went on. The founder of Control Your Narrative believes that his call-up to the main roster from "NXT" in December 2018 was directionless from the very beginning.

"It was trash," he said. "This was something I waited my whole life for... I [felt] nothing. And that's because I knew the call-up had no foresight, no interest, and it was completely rash."

