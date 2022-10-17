WWE Raw Preview (10/17): Brock Lesnar Returns, Seth Rollins Vs. Matt Riddle For The United States Title, More

Following last week's season premiere, "WWE Raw" is headed to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for another stacked night of action.

During last Monday's special episode, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to the company and attacked Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States Championship defense against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Despite putting up a fight and kicking out of numerous pinfall attempts, the already weakened Lashley would eventually succumb to defeat. Angered by "The Beast Incarnate's" actions, Lashley would challenge Lesnar — the man who he defeated to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year in their first ever one-on-one match — to show up to "Raw" tonight. Lesnar has accepted and will appear.

Meanwhile, just seven days after capturing the United States Championship for the second time in his career by defeating Lashley, Rollins will defend the gold against Matt Riddle. "The Original Bro" made Rollins submit inside the Fight Pit at the Extreme Rules premium live event as the two rivals added another chapter to their feud, and now Riddle will challenge "The Visionary" for his newly-won title.

Also taking place in the ring tonight, Dexter Lumis and The Miz will collide one-on-one. Lumis, who has been tormenting the two-time WWE Champion throughout the summer, will officially earn a WWE contract if he can overcome "The A-Lister." Furthermore, after making a shocking return last week to help AJ Styles in his feud against the Judgment Day, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will team together for the first time on "Raw" since January 2021 to take on Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

Lastly, with Ezekiel taken out of the picture through injury, his older brother Elias will officially return to the red brand tonight to serenade the crowd in Oklahoma.