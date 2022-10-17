JBL Reportedly Rumored To Be At 'Several' Upcoming WWE TV Tapings

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield is reportedly set to be at several WWE television tapings "in some capacity" over the coming weeks. According to PWInsider, there were rumblings at this past Friday night's "WWE SmackDown" that JBL would be at the next several episodes of "WWE Raw," although for what exact reason is unknown.

Layfield, whose voice was heard on the September 2 episode of "SmackDown" inviting a downcast Happy Corbin into his limousine, has worked sporadically as a commentator and analyst on WWE programming since his in-ring retirement in 2009. Despite seemingly kickstarting a new direction for Corbin, a follow-up to the angle has yet to occur; Corbin still remains absent from television since that limo moment, although a reported gimmick change appears to be on the way for the former "Lone Wolf." Whether JBL will return alongside a repackaged Corbin, or even potentially fill a position as an authority figure -– a role AEW's Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) has said the company had offered her before she signed with Tony Khan -– remains to be seen.

Layfield made his pro wrestling debut in 1992 and reached the summit of the industry in 2004 when he captured the WWE Championship for the first time, defeating the late Eddie Guerrero in a Texas Bullrope Match at that year's Great American Bash. JBL's reign as champion would end 280 days later at the hands of John Cena, capturing his first WWE Championship, at WrestleMania 21. Layfield later suffered a serious back injury and was forced to step away from wrestling until making a comeback in 2007. Layfield officially retired from the ring after losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio in 21 seconds at WrestleMania 25.