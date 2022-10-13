Backstage News On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Signed With AEW

It has now been three weeks since Saraya first showed up in AEW at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." Since then, more details are emerging about what led to her exit from WWE, where she wrestled as Paige, and why she ultimately chose to join AEW.

According to Fightful Select, the decision to renew Saraya's WWE deal was ultimately made by former WWE chairman Vince McMahon and then WWE head of talent relations John Laurinanitis. Furthermore, sources told Fightful that Saraya found out about the decision only a little before she officially announced she would be departing WWE, and that her WWE deal at the time was lower than most would think, with Saraya's outside projects also facing some restrictions.

Things changed after Saraya left and McMahon, along with Laurinaitis, both exited WWE later in the summer. Sources claimed to Fightful that Saraya was offered a deal by WWE's new regime that would've seen her become an onscreen General Manager, a role she had previously held after retiring from in-ring competition. Fightful was also told that WWE higher-ups had told Saraya that they could also make an in-ring return for her happen, should she decide to wrestle again.