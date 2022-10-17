Daniel Cormier Praises WWE NXT Tag Team

As seen every week on "WWE NXT," the "NXT" Universe in Orlando, Florida love the Creed Brothers. The former "NXT" Tag Team Champions and members of Diamond Mine manage to captivate the fans whenever they step into the squared circle, but Julius and Brutus' fan base extends far beyond the Sunshine State. For example, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has recently been singing their praises.

Cormier recently appeared on an episode of "The Masked Man Show" to discuss his appearance at WWE Extreme Rules as the special guest referee in the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. While Cormier was sharing his general feelings about WWE overall, hosts David Shoemaker and Kaz brought up how great the Creeds have been lately. DC agreed that they're a great team, however, he had particularly high praise for Julius Creed.

"[Julius] is going to be a main event player at some point," Cormier said. "And I'm not taking anything away from his brother, but look at him. You look at him and see he's got that thing. He's big, in phenomenal shape, and can do anything in the ring ... He's going to be a future champion."

While Cormier went on to say that the Duke University graduate likely won't achieve a world championship reign any time soon due to being in a tag team for the foreseeable future, he did suggest that Julius could fit in nicely with the rejuvenated Intercontinental and United States Championship pictures whenever he splits from Brutus.

Cormier would know better than anyone just how good the elder Creed is. In 2017, he trained with Creed to prepare for his bout with Jon Jones at UFC 214, which was surrounded by controversy due to Jones' failed drug tests.