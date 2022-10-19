Toni Storm Gives Her Thoughts On Saraya Joining AEW

Over the years Tony Khan has shown that he's always looking to sign fresh faces to the AEW roster, and one of the newest additions is Saraya. WWE's former Paige debuted for the company at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and since then she has aligned herself with the babyfaces of the women's division. Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been involved in several segments with Saraya, and she told Bleacher Report that working with her has been "pretty cool as someone who's looked up to her, kind of tried to follow in her footsteps."

Storm has shared the ring with Saraya and was praised by the ex-Divas Champion, and Storm admitted "it's really cool for me to be able to get the best seat in the house to see her come back to wrestling and all the crowd reactions and stuff." Of course, Saraya brings a new level of star power to the division due to the career she has had, from competing in WWE to appearing on "Total Divas," or having a movie based around her life in "Fighting With My Family," she is someone that a lot of people are aware of.

That is something that Storm sees as a positive thing, as she said, "I think she brings a whole different element to AEW. I think she's exciting. And it's going to bring in more and more viewers. I love having her around. I think she's gonna really help us out." At the moment Saraya appears to be starting a rivalry with Britt Baker, but now that she's reportedly been medically cleared, a match between her and Storm could be possible down the line.