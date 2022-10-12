Toni Storm To Defend AEW Interim Women's Title On 10/18 Dynamite

The card for next week's Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite" is beginning to take shape.

It was revealed this week that besides Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship defense against "Hangman" Adam Page, fans in Cincinnati will also be witnessed a title defense from AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm versus Hikaru Shida.

The Storm vs. Shida match came about after the pair of babyfaces defeated Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter in a tag team bout this week. After the match, the two women shook hands and exchanged pleasantries, following which the announcers confirmed Shida as Storm's next title challenger.

Storm, who won the Interim AEW Women's World Title at All Out by defeating Baker, Shida and Hayter in a Four-Way Match, has already had two successful title defenses since ascending to the top of AEW's women's division. This includes her most recent win over Serena Deeb in a Lumberjack Match, which ended with the arrival of Saraya in AEW. Storm had also defended successfully against Baker, Athena and Deeb at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21.

Meanwhile, Shida was ambushed by Baker and Rebel on an episode of "AEW Dark" on September 13 and was subsequently ruled out of a tag team match on September 14, where she was originally supposed to team up with Storm against Baker & Deeb. As such, Shida was making her AEW TV return this week and got her revenge on Baker by pinning DMD and earning a title shot against Storm.

Shida, the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion in history, held the title for 372 days until her reign was ended by Baker at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2021. Could Shida begin her second reign as champion next week?