AEW Announces Tony Khan Meet & Greet

One of the more common practices for AEW events these days is to hold a meet and greet featuring AEW stars prior to these shows. As such, it should come as no surprise that AEW will be holding yet another leading into their "AEW Rampage" tapings at Daily's Place this Friday. However, what might come as a shock to you is exactly who will be out there meeting and greeting the fans.

Earlier today, AEW announced via social media that those heading to Jacksonville for the show will get the chance to interact with the AEW boss himself, Tony Khan. "There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Jacksonville with AEW President, CEO & GM Tony Khan this THURSDAY, October 20th at 4:30pm ET!" the company tweeted. "Tickets can be purchased at the Daily's Place box office. AEW Rampage ticket is required!"

No other names were listed for the event, meaning that, barring any changes or additions, Khan will be flying solo for this meet and greet. Fans will surely have their pick of things to ask Khan about during their brief interactions, whether it be the ongoing investigation into the post-All Out incident, the fallout of "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on "Dynamite" this Tuesday, or any number of AEW goings-on they may want the scoop on.

As of now, only one match has been announced for Friday's "Rampage" card: Dark Order's Preston "Ten" Vance taking on Rush of La Faccion Ingobernables.