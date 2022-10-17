Kevin Nash Compares Vince McMahon And Triple H's Gorilla Position Demeanors

WWE fans got to see Paul "Triple H" Levesque in "Gorilla position," just behind the backstage curtain, at the start of "WWE Raw" last week during the D-Generation X reunion, something many are still getting used to after so many years of Vince McMahon being in that role. During the most recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash recalled that McMahon was always "screaming at everybody," even visibly upsetting the likes of Mick Foley. But while Levesque is still new to the position and is therefore finding his feet with the responsibilities that brings, Nash doesn't believe that shouting at other wrestlers is the style of WWE's new Chief Content Officer.

"If you f***ed up to the degree where he was going to yell at you, I am quite sure that he would make a mental note, or actually make a note to himself and then bring it up after the show was over to that person one-on-one, to not brow-beat them in front of his cohorts," Nash said. "I talk to a lot of people on the telephone and I always ask them, 'How are things different?' And they can't wait, 'Oh my god, things are so different,' you know?"

The backstage morale has been reportedly higher for WWE as of late, something that can occasionally be seen on television. In Nash's opinion, "there's an actual team kind of feel to it" right now, and he believes, "that's what's missing from AEW right now, there's not a team there."

