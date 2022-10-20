Jake Roberts Names One Of The Big Things Missing From Pro Wrestling Today

There is no doubt that the professional wrestling business has changed over the years, which is something that legends often comment on. During the latest "DDP Snakepit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts made it clear that he thinks "guys [traveling] on the road together," is something that is missing from the wrestling industry at the moment.

"When you're in the car for say four hours ... the smart thing to do is to talk about your match," Roberts said. "Now you've got three other guys here giving their opinions and you pick things out of what they're saying, 'Oh yeah, that would work there, oh that could make that better,' so you're getting four minds instead of one. Occasionally, there'd be an argument, and on occasion some guys got outside the car and fought over what they thought." One person that Roberts rode with was The Undertaker, and he made it clear they didn't argue as the Phenom "asked a lot of good questions" during their time in the car together.

"Percy [Paul Bearer] at times would say, 'Jake, what do you think about this,'" Roberts revealed. "He wasn't asking for himself, he was asking for Mark, which kept Mark from feeling like a mark, cos he was such a colossal sized guy anyway ... He always took his gimmick seriously and I give him that, because it was tremendously hard to work that gimmick, you'd think it'd be easy but it wasn't, to do it right." That is why Roberts hit him with two DDT's and delayed the cover during their WrestleMania 8 encounter, as he explained, "that was me taking care of the DDT, it was also me taking care of him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "DDP Snakepit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.