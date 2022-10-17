Shawn Michaels Opens Up About The 'New Awakening In WWE'

Shawn Michaels has October 18 circled on his calendar.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke to "TV Insider" about the current state of WWE's developmental program, and the upcoming head-to-head battle with "AEW Dynamite" which will air in a special Tuesday timeslot this week. Michaels says his team is "excited" for the October 18 "NXT."

"The synergy between the main roster and 'NXT' is better than it has ever been," Michaels said.

Promising a "number of special guests," Michaels promised that synergy would be "upfront" on Tuesday's show. Michaels also promised a "seamless" transition between "NXT" and the main roster's "Raw" and "SmackDown" programs.

"The relationship between 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' with 'NXT' is always going to be there," Michaels continued. "Clearly, the end goal for all of our talent is going to be full-time on the main roster. If you look at the main roster, it is 98 percent alums."

According to Michaels, a lot of those alums have been looking for ways to give back and return to "NXT" and he says that's now possible.

"We're sincerely focused on bringing back joy and fun and entertainment to the WWE and to this business in general. I think if anything, that is what we're doing with this new awakening in WWE."

Michaels is in charge of "NXT's" television presentation as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative but recently admitted that he has trouble promoting the show the way that his predecessor Paul "Triple" H Levesque did during his time leading the brand.