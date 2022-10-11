WWE NXT Confirms Main Roster Stars For 10/18 Head-To-Head Against AEW Dynamite

When Grayson Waller announced the stipulation for the Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez grudge match at Halloween Havoc last week, he also informed the two women that they will be wrestling opponents of their choosing on the October 18 "NXT" episode. Waller made it clear that "the entire WWE roster is fair game," implying that Jade and Perez could wrestle main roster Superstars if they so choose.

On the 10/11 episode, it was confirmed that Jade will be wrestling a "Raw" Superstar and Perez a "SmackDown" Superstar next week, as "NXT" goes head-to-head against a special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite." Fans on social media have been speculating on the various main roster talents that could show up, with names such as Shotzi and Bayley being proposed as potential opponents for Jade and Perez respectively.

Furthermore, several more main roster Superstars are expected to show up next week, as two of the announced matches will include mystery names. While Joe Gacy & The Dyad will wrestle Cameron Grimes & two mystery partners, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will also wrestle a mystery opponent next week. As for Grimes' tag team partners, the likes of Street Profits, Hit Row and Brawling Brutes have been floated as possible names by fans.

Sonya Deville will also be in action on next week's "NXT" in a match against Alba Fyre. The match was set after Deville ambushed Fyre this week, following Fyre's victory over Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne. A little later in the show, Deville challenged Fyre to a match, while highlighting her history with "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who will defend her title against Fyre at the Halloween Havoc premium live event on October 22.

Ever since Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, a plethora of main roster Superstars have been randomly popping up on "NXT" on a regular basis. Over the past month or so, the likes of Brawling Brutes, Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, GUNTHER, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler and several others have made unannounced cameos on WWE's developmental show.

Meanwhile, next week's Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite" will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship "Hangman" Adam Page in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. AEW's flagship show on TBS is being preempted due to the ongoing MLB Playoffs.