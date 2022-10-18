Backstage News On Sammy Guevara Working With Global Titans

Yesterday it was confirmed on Twitter that AEW star Sammy Guevara will be traveling to Dubai on November 13 to be part of the upcoming Global Titans event which will be headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Deji. The former TNT Champion is going to be working as a backstage reporter and commentator for the show, but his partnership with the company may end up going further.

That's because according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Global Titans are interested in having Guevara become a celebrity fighter for them. This would lead to him having a shoot fight with an opponent in a boxing match, potentially against someone with experience in that field. However, as of right now it is unknown whether or not anything has been officially agreed upon.

Of course, Tony Khan has been open in letting his roster members wrestle on the independent scene, and with promotions he has deals with such as NJPW, but it is unclear at this point if he'd allow the Spanish God to get into a legitimate fight. However, whether or not Guevara does end up fighting, he is officially part of the upcoming show in a broadcasting role.

Interestingly, Guevara would not be the first professional wrestler to fight for Global Titans if he does agree to a deal, because on the same card that he will be commentating on former AEW and WWE Superstar Bobby Fish is going to be fighting. Fish – who has a kickboxing background, is set to face boxer Boateng Prempeh.

Guevara does not have a legitimate fighting career under his belt at this point, as he has been firmly focused on professional wrestling. However, he has been in the news as of late for two backstage altercations, one involving Andrade El Idolo, and the other Eddie Kingston.