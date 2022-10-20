Matt Hardy Names Two AEW Stars He Still Wants Singles Matches Against

Whether as a singles competitor or part of a tag team, Matt Hardy has faced off against some of the biggest names in professional wrestling over the course of his career. In the mid '90s, he worked as an enhancement talent against the likes of Razor Ramon, Owen Hart, and "The Ringmaster" Steve Austin. Throughout the Attitude Era, he and his brother Jeff redefined tag team wrestling with teams such as the Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian. Then from the Ruthless Aggression era onward, Hardy shared the ring with stars such as Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Christopher Daniels, Roderick Strong, Rob Van Dam, AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Kevin Steen, the Young Bucks, and many more.

But now that he is approaching the twilight of his career, Hardy, 48, is thinking about the things he wants to do before he hangs up his boots. Among the items on his list are a couple of first-time-ever singles matches with two of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the multi-time champion revealed that he wants to face Kenny Omega and Maxwell Jacob Friedman before he retires. At one point, there had been talk of doing these matches in Jacksonville, Fla., while AEW was running shows out of Daily's Place during the height of the ongoing pandemic, but they never came to fruition. Although now that Hardy is an unwilling member of The Firm thanks to Isiah Kassidy's loss to "All Ego" Ethan Page on the latest edition of "AEW Rampage," it would make sense for the Broken One to cross paths with MJF sooner than later.

As for Omega, his future is still up in the air following this year's All Out.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.