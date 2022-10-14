Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars

It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that none of the five principles involved in the post-All Out incident have heard anything regarding their status with AEW at this time. Despite this, Meltzer also noted that everyone involved are still getting paid throughout the duration of the investigation, which would likely be pricey given the assumed salaries of top stars such as the Bucks, Omega, and Punk.

As for the investigation itself, Meltzer further reported that while Punk, Steel, the Bucks, and Omega had all been interviewed, at least one witness to the incident hadn't, while others who witnessed the incident possibly hadn't as well. Meltzer noted that the long wait has caused frustration among some of the parties, who want to be back working, though Meltzer pointed out Punk may not be among those, as he looks to recover from a torn triceps he suffered at All Out, prior to the incident.