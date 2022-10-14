Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars
It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that none of the five principles involved in the post-All Out incident have heard anything regarding their status with AEW at this time. Despite this, Meltzer also noted that everyone involved are still getting paid throughout the duration of the investigation, which would likely be pricey given the assumed salaries of top stars such as the Bucks, Omega, and Punk.
As for the investigation itself, Meltzer further reported that while Punk, Steel, the Bucks, and Omega had all been interviewed, at least one witness to the incident hadn't, while others who witnessed the incident possibly hadn't as well. Meltzer noted that the long wait has caused frustration among some of the parties, who want to be back working, though Meltzer pointed out Punk may not be among those, as he looks to recover from a torn triceps he suffered at All Out, prior to the incident.
Adam Page's Promo Was Not A Sign AEW Investigation Has Been Concluded
Meltzer further revealed that while several involved in the situation want to speak, they are thus far not allowed to, and have no idea if they'll ever be able to do so. While he didn't confirm this, that is likely related to Meltzer's reporting last week, which suggested any potential returns regarding parties involved in this incident was being held up due to possible legal issues. Meltzer confirmed that, as of midweek, no one had been fired or told they weren't being brought back to AEW, though no timetable for a return had been given either.
Regarding "Hangman" Adam Page's promo this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", which some fans thought signaled the upcoming return of The Elite after Page alluded to them disappearing, Meltzer stated the promo was no indication that the investigation would be settled soon. He further noted that while AEW allowed for Page to reference the Bucks and Omega in his promo, their names were not allowed to be spoken.