Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances.

"Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) were last in action on television during the September 19 episode of "WWE Raw," where they were defeated by Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes. The duo performed later that week in a dark match prior to "WWE SmackDown" before wrestling on a house show the following day in Vancouver, B.C. Ford and Dawkins have not been on any WWE shows since.

Prior to their unannounced absence, Ford and Dawkins shut down rumors of a potential split before later declaring they still had their eyes on taking the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline. The Street Profits debuted as a team in WWE on "NXT" in 2016 and were called up to the main roster in 2019.

