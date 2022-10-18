Jon Moxley Gives His Thoughts On Hangman Page Ahead Of AEW Title Match

Jon Moxley will walk into "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of Cincinnati tonight to defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page. Ahead of the first-time-ever match, Moxley spoke to "Cincy 3:60" and provided his thoughts on the challenger.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't think anyone hates 'Hangman' Adam Page," Moxley said. "He's a good dude, and he's been a great champion. He's an incredible athlete. I have a lot of respect for him, but like I've said many times, when the bell rings I don't really have respect for anybody. ... I am going to win by any means necessary. With that being said, I do have a lot of respect for my opponent."

Without mentioning his name, Moxley referenced facing CM Punk in Chicago when addressing what it's like to compete in a main event on someone else's home turf. It was at AEW All Out less than two months ago when Moxley was the defending champion in Punk's hometown.

"In a Chicago situation like that, I actually love that. I had an absolute ball in Chicago being public enemy No. 1," Moxley revealed. "I feel like Hangman Page might be in a similar situation [tonight]. Hopefully for him, he thrives in that situation as much."

Moxley and Page have been involved in the AEW World title picture throughout the year. Moxley is a three-time champion, and Page held the title for 197 days from November 2021 to May 2022. "Dynamite" airs at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.

