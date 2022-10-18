Jon Moxley Gives His Thoughts On Hangman Page Ahead Of AEW Title Match

By Colby Applegate/Oct. 18, 2022 11:43 am EDT

Jon Moxley will walk into "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of Cincinnati tonight to defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page. Ahead of the first-time-ever match, Moxley spoke to "Cincy 3:60" and provided his thoughts on the challenger.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't think anyone hates 'Hangman' Adam Page," Moxley said. "He's a good dude, and he's been a great champion. He's an incredible athlete. I have a lot of respect for him, but like I've said many times, when the bell rings I don't really have respect for anybody. ... I am going to win by any means necessary. With that being said, I do have a lot of respect for my opponent."

Without mentioning his name, Moxley referenced facing CM Punk in Chicago when addressing what it's like to compete in a main event on someone else's home turf. It was at AEW All Out less than two months ago when Moxley was the defending champion in Punk's hometown.

"In a Chicago situation like that, I actually love that. I had an absolute ball in Chicago being public enemy No. 1," Moxley revealed. "I feel like Hangman Page might be in a similar situation [tonight]. Hopefully for him, he thrives in that situation as much."

Moxley and Page have been involved in the AEW World title picture throughout the year. Moxley is a three-time champion, and Page held the title for 197 days from November 2021 to May 2022. "Dynamite" airs at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.

