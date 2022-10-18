Antonio Inoki's Official YouTube Channel Releases Footage From Wake & Farewell Ceremony

Since the passing of Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki several weeks back, performers from across the industry have been honoring the late star, from the leadership of companies such as WWE and AEW, to wrestlers like Shinsuke Nakamura. Now, Inoki's official YouTube channel has posted footage from his memorial service.

The video shows mourners paying their respects to Inoki, as well as showcasing the massive memorial of flowers constructed in honor of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder. Fans are also able to witness sections of Inoki's farewell ceremony, serving as a way to say goodbye to the figure that was instrumental to Japanese wrestling history. Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Shinsuke Nakamura, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata.

Inoki was notable not just for his contributions to wrestling, but also as a political figure in Japan, serving two separate terms in the country's House of Councillors. Outside of Japan, Inoki is perhaps best known for the fight between himself and Muhammad Ali in 1976 — a bout that was widely known as "The War of the Worlds." Shortly before his death, NJPW honored the company's founder with the title of Honorary Lifetime Chairman, though the announcement was not made until after his passing. Inoki founded NJPW in 1972, and acted as the majority owner of the company until he sold his stake in 2005. Though Inoki officially retired in 1998, he wouldn't wrestle his final match until 2003, in an exhibition bout against Tatsumi Fujinami for that star's own retirement.