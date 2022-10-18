Former WWE Official Loved Big Fight On Raw

During his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said, "It's always good when you start the show off different than you normally do," and that's exactly what happened on "WWE Raw" this week. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley continued their rivalry by getting straight down to business with a huge brawl that saw the former United States Champion dominate "The Beast."

"The show started off with Bobby Lashley already in the ring, mic in hand, looked like he was in mid-sentence, so he was out there before the cameras started rolling," Korderas said. "They get into a fight, and they really put it on. Bobby gets the better of Brock, [with] Brock doing some good selling there. ... Agents, referees, security, talent, everybody comes out to break it up and hold Bobby back and keep these two separated. Was it an interesting segment? Yes, because it was different, it got the show started off hot, it got people thinking, 'Hey, where's this going, what's going to happen next?'"

Korderas said the brawl was effective in setting up a match between the two at WWE's Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar now will be out for revenge on two fronts. One, because Lashley defeated him when they first met back at WWE's Royal Rumble; and two, because "The All Mighty" put him through the announce table this week on "Raw."

