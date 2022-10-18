Former ROH Booker Delirious' Next Pro Wrestling Move Announced

Aside from this summer, the world of MLW never stops moving, whether that comes to searching for new TV/streaming deals or bringing in new talents. And it appears MLW will now be bringing in another talent for an upcoming show, and one who has experience both in the ring and working behind the scenes of wrestling promotions.

In a tweet released late Monday evening, MLW announced the following participant for their upcoming Fightland event in Philadelphia. "BREAKING NEWS: Delirious makes his MLW debut [at] FIGHTLAND in Philly!" MLW tweeted. This will indeed be the MLW debut for Delirious, who fans will best remember for his 18-year run with Ring of Honor. Originally starting in ROH as a wrestler, Delirious would eventually become the head booker in 2010, and would remain a staple of ROH's creative direction, either as head booker or a member of the booking committee, for the next eleven years.

Like many others with ROH, he was ultimately let go from the promotion at the end of 2021, and was not brought in by Tony Khan after the AEW owner and CEO purchased ROH in early 2022. Nevertheless, Delirious has remained busy throughout 2022, working for independent promotions such as GCW and AAW, while also making appearances for Impact Wrestling and New Japan Strong. As noted by MLW, Fightland will take place in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will serve as tapings for MLW's "MLW Fusion" TV program. The event is scheduled to take place on October 30.