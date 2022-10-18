Dalton Castle Gives Health Update Ahead Of Tonight's Big ROH World Title Match

Dalton Castle is scheduled to face "The Ocho" Chris Jericho on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," with Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship on the line. The former champion appeared on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" to promote the match, and he also gave fans an update on his health status.

"I broke my back in 2016, and I ignored it because I love pro wrestling," Castle said. "I pretended I just had a pulled muscle and laid on the ground for a couple weeks until I could fake it for a while. And then I found ways around it in the ring, because I was motivated. The Ring of Honor World Title was still in my sights, so I just kept going and finding ways to ignore my injuries." Castle would go on to win that championship with a broken back, leaving him in even worse condition.

After six months of struggling through the injury, Castle found he could no longer walk normally and thought he may have to retire from in-ring competition. Thankfully, after putting in a great deal of rehab, Castle is now fully recovered and feels better than ever. "Now, I would say I'm 300 percent better than I was three years ago," Castle stated.

Though he currently holds the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with The Boys, Castle had not been signed to an AEW or ROH contract as of a few weeks ago. Perhaps his performance tonight could garner him a full-time contract from AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan. In the past, wrestlers such as Eddie Kingston were signed by AEW after putting on impressive performances.

