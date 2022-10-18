Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW

AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.

"I knew she was going to get a giant pop from the crowd," Moxley said, while also explaining that Paquette wanted to know if she should go out in front of the crowd and introduce herself. However, Moxley told her that the fans would know who she was and not to worry about it.

"That was really cool, but she's been around the whole time basically and she knows people at AEW and she's been backstage and everything. It's almost like, 'So you don't work here, do you? You don't actually appear on camera?'" Moxley joked. "It felt almost like a formality like, 'Oh, okay, well actually you should probably just work here,' so that was pretty cool."

After being contacted by WWE — where she last worked full-time in 2020 — and offered an opportunity to return to her old company, Paquette instead opted for Tony Khan's operation, signing with AEW and being announced as "All Elite" shortly before her debut on last week's "AEW Dynamite." She was an active presence during both "Dynamite" and "Rampage," and this week she is already slated to talk with MJF on a very special Tuesday night edition of "Dynamite" tonight.