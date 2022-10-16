Renee Paquette And MJF Segments Added To 'AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite'

The special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite" on October 18 is shaping out to be a jammed-pack show, with new segments added to the already stacked episode.

Following Bryan Danielson's loss against the reigning ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, he and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta are scheduled to have a special sit-down interview with none other than Renee Paquette, who debuted for the company last week during the company's first-ever show in Canada. While it remains to be seen whether or not this interview will be a continuation of Bryan's feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society, the reunion of Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson will likely elate many fans of their WWE talk-show Talking Smack, which came to an end in July 2017.

It has also recently been announced that MJF has been given time to speak his mind on the special Tuesday edition of "Dynamite." Due to MJF currently holding the Casino Ladder Match Chip that ensures him a title shot at any time, many expect him to discuss the AEW World Championship match set for this show.

While "Hangman" Adam Page's title shot against Jon Moxley is likely on MJF's mind, we've also seen notable developments in MJF's personality in recent weeks. Most notably, his strange encounter with both Wheeler Yuta and William Regal a few weeks ago on the third-anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" makes many fans question whether a character shift is in store for "The Devil Himself" ahead of his eventual shot at the AEW World Title.