Toni Storm Praises Top AEW Star As Looking Like An Action Figure

Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, but when it comes to the other championship in the women's division it is Jade Cargill who is dominating as the TBS Champion. Cargill is currently undefeated in professional wrestling, and when speaking to Bleacher Report, Storm said, "I'm so impressed with Jade." The two champions have very different backgrounds when it comes to their lives in the business, with the former WWE Superstar having been in the business since her youth, while Cargill actually comes from basketball.

"She just kind of didn't come from a wrestling background, I always find that interesting," Storm said. "I came from a background where I started when I was a kid. It's always been my life. She's kind of come into it in the past few years and just is incredible." Cargill has not been in the wrestling business long, with her debut match taking place on "AEW Dynamite" back in 2021 when she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Since then she has defeated everybody in her path from Thunder Rosa to Athena, with the TBS Champion making improvements inside the ring throughout those matches.

"You know, she's just one of those people who will pick it up just so fast," Storm said. "And she looks like an action figure for Christ's sake. It's not surprising that she's a champion in AEW and for as long as she has." While Storm has clearly been impressed by Cargill at this stage in her career, the two of them have never actually shared the ring to this point.