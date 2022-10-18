Tony Khan Talks Stakes Of Tonight's AEW Dynamite Vs WWE NXT Viewership Battle

Tonight is an embarrassment of riches for wrestling fans. A special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite" will go head-to-head with "WWE NXT," airing in its usual timeslot, but featuring a number of WWE Superstars dropping in. The MLB playoffs have forced "Dynamite" to shift from its home on Wednesday this week, setting it on a collision course with "NXT" one more time. Ahead of tonight's show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated and promised, as usual, a great show.

"It's 'Title Tuesday,' only the second time in 'Dynamite' history we'll have four title matches on the same show," Khan said. "We're going to deliver in a major way." He also admitted how important tonight's broadcast was to him. "It's important for us to be the most-watched wrestling show," added the AEW boss. "We want to maintain the great audience we consistently have on Wednesdays and bring it to this one-time-only Tuesday special. We want to be the number-one wrestling show this week on Tuesday."

This is familiar territory for Khan and AEW. "Dynamite" and "NXT" went head-to-head every Wednesday night from 2019 to 2021. Eventually, "NXT" moved to Tuesday nights, and the vision for the brand changed under Vince McMahon. Now that McMahon is out of the picture, the philosophy of "NXT" is more in line with that of Shawn Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature an AEW World Championship match between titleholder Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page. Chris Jericho will put the Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against former champion Dalton Castle. Toni Storm defends her interim AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, and the team of Orange Cassidy and Best Friends will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship.