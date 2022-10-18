Kevin Owens Blocks WWE NXT Star

A well-curated Twitter timeline can do wonders for a person's mental health. Just ask Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion had posted a video that he will be attending tonight's "WWE NXT," and had a lot of trouble pronouncing JD McDonagh's name. McDonagh responded saying "Let's not start out on the wrong foot, shall we...," but instead of getting things on the right foot, Owens took to blocking the "Irish Ace" and posting photographic evidence. McDonagh is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match for Breakker's title at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on Saturday.

Owens is attending "NXT" at the request of Shawn Michaels, Owens's first appearance on the yellow brand since TakeOver: WarGames in 2019, when Owens was the surprise partner of Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic in a WarGames match against The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. Team Ciampa went on to win the match. Before that Owens had a historic tenure on "NXT," becoming "NXT" Champion and even holding the title when debuting on the main roster.

Owens isn't the only main roster star that's headed to "NXT" tonight. Cameron Grimes has called on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to help him take on The Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will both compete as well in Pick Your Poison matches against Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley respectively. "NXT faces stiff competition from "AEW Dynamite," which was moved to a special Tuesday timeslot this week due to post-season baseball.