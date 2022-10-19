Pretty Deadly, Katana Chance And Kayden Carter Set For WWE NXT Tag Title Defenses

The "NXT" Tag Team Titles and the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles are set to be defended on the October 25 episode of "NXT." According to the latest graphic, WWE is promoting the episode as "Tag Team Title Tuesday."

During the October 18 episode of "NXT," Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter had a contract signing for the title match. Stark and Lyons defeated Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to become the #1 contenders.

Chance and Carter have been the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions since winning the then-vacant titles by defeating Toxic Attraction, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on the August 2 episode of "NXT."

The other contract signing was between NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Enofe and Blade became the #1 contenders last Tuesday, after defeating Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen and The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).

Pretty Deadly has held the "NXT" Tag Team Championship since defeating Gallus, Briggs and Jensen, and The Creed Brothers in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships.

This upcoming Saturday is NXT's next event, Halloween Havoc. The card includes two big title matches, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre.

