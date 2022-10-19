Chris Nowinski Weighs In On AEW's Handling Of Hangman Page Concussion

Former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski, who retired from the ring in 2003 after experiencing a full year of post-concussion symptoms, has provided his thoughts on the way AEW handled the scary incident involving "Hangman" Adam Page last night in Cincinnati, OH, on "AEW Dynamite." During the AEW World Championship match between reigning champion Jon Moxley and Page, the challenger was given a stiff lariat and, after landing awkwardly, the referee called the match off. Page was then attended to in the ring by medical personnel and stretchered out of the arena, before AEW later released a statement confirming Page had suffered a concussion.

Nowinski posted on Twitter: "Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong. Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome." AEW revealed on social media that Page was taken to a Cincinnati trauma center, where his diagnosis was confirmed. The company also noted that Page had been discharged from the facility, but will "remain in AEW's concussion protocol."

Although footage of Page being attended to in the ring was not shown on the "Dynamite" broadcast, clips later emerged on social media, which showed a handful of medical personnel surrounding the former AEW World Champion. The videos also showed personnel loosening the bottom ring rope to allow room to place Page on a stretcher before he was transported to the medical facility. Nowinski suffered his career-altering concussion during the 2003 Royal Rumble match when Edge and Rey Mysterio performed a miscued double missile dropkick. Following his retirement, Nowinski founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation and continues to raise awareness about the long-term effects of concussions.