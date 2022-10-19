Eric Bischoff Makes Possible Connection Between His Book And WWE 'White Rabbit Project'

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, closing the show to a massive reaction from the live Philadelphia crowd after weeks of teases and QR codes being shown on WWE programming. WWE had begun playing the song "White Rabbit" and selling merchandise of a white rabbit, which proved to be clues that foreshadowed Wyatt's return.

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed a possible connection between his autobiography, "Controversy Creates Cash," and WWE's "White Rabbit" marketing campaign.

"I was aware, again, just through reading contacts within the business, of what they were doing," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff." "I'm not going to suggest that they used the QR code, you know, because months ago I announced that my book, the very first book in the wrestling category that utilizes QR codes to bring additional content. I'm not going to suggest that they took that idea because they listen closely to 'Strictly Business.' Perhaps it's just a coincidence."

"Controversy Creates Cash" contains QR codes that unlock stories that are not in the book.

After Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules, he appeared on "SmackDown," where he cut an emotional promo about how much the fan support has meant to him. It was Wyatt's first televised appearance since the "Raw" after WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. Wyatt was released that July while Vince McMahon was still WWE Chairman and CEO. Wyatt is one of several stars who have recently returned to WWE since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations.

