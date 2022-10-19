Jeff Hardy Could Potentially Avoid Trial In DUI Case

Jeff Hardy's rescheduled pre-trial hearing set for today has been pushed back for a second time, which could now ultimately lead to Hardy not facing trial at all.

According to PWInsider, Hardy's attorney filed a motion yesterday asking for another delay, which prosecutors involved in the case ultimately agreed to. The motion seemed to indicate that both sides are currently working on a plea agreement that would prevent the case from going to trial. The motion included notes from Hardy's attorneys that they had "recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State" and that "the parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pre-trial resolution." After the court gave its okay, a rescheduled pre-trial hearing was set for November 17. Hardy has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

Hardy, who is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling, was arrested in Florida on June 13 and charged with DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 years, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, and Violating Restrictions Placed On Driver's License, according to Volusia County records. After being pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol, Hardy was unable to pass a number of sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Dashcam footage revealed that calls had been made in regard to Hardy driving "all over the road," as well as showing Hardy telling officers that he had been drinking "double shots of Fireball."

Hardy was released by WWE in December 2021 following an incident that saw him hop the barricade and walk out during a scheduled match at a house show. Hardy would later sign with AEW, reuniting with his brother Matt Hardy. However, following his arrest, AEW CEO Tony Khan suspended Hardy without pay.