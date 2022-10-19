Wrestling Community Reacts To Hangman Page Injury

The main event of last night's "AEW Dynamite" took an unexpected turn when a lariat from Jon Moxley sent "Hangman" Adam Page to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page and ultimately stopped the match, allowing Page to be taken to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since then, the wrestling world has been flooding the internet with messages of hope for the former AEW World Champion.

Recognizable faces from WWE such as Mick Foley and Big E personally tweeted out messages requesting prayers for Hangman, while his fellow AEW employees Saraya, Evil Uno, Kip Sabian, and Matt Hardy also chimed in with positive vibes.

"Hangman is MY Champion #AEWDynamite," Evil Uno wrote, and later followed up with "Hangman is the best professional wrestler in the world." Meanwhile, Alan Angels, Uno's former stablemate in The Dark Order (a group page has also been allied with) called Page "one of the nicest most genuine guys in the locker room."

"Best wishes, Hangman," wrote Matt Hardy, while WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also called for prayers. Even Maxwell Jacob Friedman broke the mold of his typical rude, insulting character to tweet out, "Prayers for Hangman" — though he later claimed to regret it.

Meanwhile, former WWE star Chris Nowinski, a Ph.D. in neuroscience and founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, provided his educated analysis of the situation.

"Sending positive thoughts to Hangman," Nowinski wrote. "This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong. [Referee] Paul Turner is trained to recognize a concussion or a possible neck injury and stopped [the] match. [Doc Sampson] was ringside and there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome."