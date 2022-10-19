MJF Regrets Sending Prayers To Hangman Page

It was a scary moment for everyone involved in pro wrestling last night when "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the ring after landing on his head taking a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." And while it appears Page will be missing some time due to suffering a concussion, early reports have indicated he didn't suffer any other significant injuries, leaving the wrestling world to breathe a sigh of relief.

As a sign of how serious the situation was, Page's injury even had fellow AEW star MJF spooked. The #1 contender for Moxley's AEW World Championship, whose villainous in-ring persona usually extends to social media, took to Twitter shortly after "Dynamite" ended to express support toward Page. "Prayers for Hangman," MJF tweeted. As news of Page's health began to trend in a more positive direction however, the MJF everyone has grown to hate (and more recently, love), reared his head once again on Twitter. "Turns out he's fine," MJF tweeted. "Now I feel gross for tweeting this like a total poor."

According to AEW themselves, Page remains in the promotion's concussion protocol, despite having been discharged from the Cincinatti trauma center. Given the unpredictable nature of concussions, no timetable has been given for when Page will be cleared to return to competition. As noted, MJF is now next in line to challenge Moxley, after announcing when he will cash in his shot at the AEW World Championship last night following the Moxley-Page match. The two top stars, who previously fought for the same title at AEW All Out 2020, in a match Moxley won, will officially collide at AEW Full Gear on November 19, in Newark, New Jersey.