Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."

Nakamura is a former two-time "NXT" Champion, and has captured quite a lot of gold on the main roster as well. Most recently, Nakamura held the company's Intercontinental Championship for just under 5 months before losing the title to Sami Zayn on an episode of "SmackDown" in February. It remains to be seen what exactly the purpose of Nakamura's stint in "NXT” is, but it may not be surprising to see him challenge current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker at some point before potentially returning to main roster action.

With last night's "NXT" going head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite," Nakamura wasn't the only main roster star to appear. He was joined by the likes of Kevin Owens, Sonya Deville, Austin Theory, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, along with the entirety of The Judgment Day. The company pulled out all the stops to both counter-program the competition and promote this weekend's Halloween Havoc premium live event — one that's exclusive to the "NXT" brand.