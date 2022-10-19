Kevin Owens Praises WWE Senior Associate Producer As 'The Man'

Though the focus of the WWE Universe is typically on the stars and on-air personalities, countless people make up the corporate giant that is World Wrestling Entertainment. One such employee is receiving deserved recognition from a former Universal Champion today, as Kevin Owens re-tweeted a post celebrating Senior Associate Producer Temarrio Thomas, including his own comment, calling Thomas "The Man."

As a seven-year employee with WWE, Thomas' responsibilities include "[coordinating] Raw and SmackDown and [preparing] commentator verbiage for sponsor obligations." As part of the overall production team, he "assists with implementing celebrity integrations programming as needed and shoots backstage pre-tapes and live shots for both Raw and SmackDown," in addition to producing any field productions, stunts, or vignettes that may be required along the way.

WWE has been a focal point of Thomas' life since he was young. An episode of "Saturday Night's Main Event" served as the dawn of his love for pro wrestling. "Besides my passion for what we do and how we do it, there is nothing like seeing smiles on people's faces and knowing that I contributed to bringing someone joy, even if for only a few hours," Thomas added.

As for Owens, he's been rejuvenated since Triple H ushered in a new creative era as Chief Content Officer of WWE. In August, Owens declared his "Prizefighter" persona would be returning to "Raw" as he set his sights on capturing championship gold once more. Last night, Owens made a special appearance on "NXT," hosting an episode of The KO Show with guests Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov that inevitably deteriorated into a brawl.